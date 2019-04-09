Some of the world’s top figure skaters will return to St. John’s this year. The tour includes Marystown’s own world champion, Kaetlyn Osmond.

Olympic ice dancing gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announced an all-star lineup for their upcoming Rock the Rink tour Tuesday morning. It all begins next October in Ontario before wrapping up in Newfoundland at Mile One Centre on Nov. 23.

The lineup also includes Elvis Stojko, Patrick Chan, Carolina Kostner and others. Tickets go on sale May 3.