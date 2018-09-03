Police say a toddler died in Sunday’s multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive and Ruby Line.

The RNC, firefighters and paramedics were called to the three-vehicle collision just before 3 p.m. A green Chevrolet Equinox was headed north on Robert E. Howlett when it collided with a blue Toyota Rav-4 that was travelling west on Ruby Line. The Equinox then struck a third vehicle, a red Nissan Versa.

Eight people had to be treated A toddler was pronounced deceased at hospital. The toddler was a passenger of the northbound Chevrolet Equinox. The woman driving the Toyota Rav-4 remains in hospital in serious condition at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fatal collision and are asking anyone who was a witness to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. Investigators are also keen to talk to anyone who was travelling in the area that has dash-cam footage between 2:40 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The RNC offers its sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased toddler, whose identity not be released.