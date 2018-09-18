Controversy flared at the end of the second day of hearings at the Muskrat Falls inquiry. The lawyer for the Innu Nation declared that his client does not consider the NunatuKavut Community Council to be an indigenous group. NunatuKavut, whose members identify as southern Inuit, recently started talks with Ottawa about rights and self-determination. The land they claim overlaps with the Innu land claim. NunatuKavut president Todd Russell called the Innu Nation’s comments offensive, adding they could be considered hate speech.

-Advertisement-