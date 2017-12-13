RCMP would like to warn the public of email scams reported in the Deer Lake area. Residents are cautioned that the web mail, appearing to be sent from Canada Revenue Agency, claims the receiver is entitled to a tax refund. Once deposited the individuals were required to follow-up with personal information including Social Insurance Number, Driver’s Licence and bank statements. No funds were lost during the fraud attempt but private records were obtained.

With the Christmas season upon us it is important to be on high alert. Shoppers and retailers must be extra careful at the check-out.

-Be wary of making donations to unknown charities or organizations.

-Rather than debit, use a credit card when asked for method of payment online.

-Do not use Bluetooth or public Wi-Fi when making purchases.

-When shopping online beware of unfamiliar websites.

-Always protect sensitive information and be cautious of unsolicited calls, emails and texts.

It’s the busiest time of year for shopping and spending. Have a safe and happy holiday season!