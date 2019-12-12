Tim Blake has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after being found guilty of violent domestic assaults earlier this year. The 28-year-old had asked for time served. He has credit for more than a year behind bars. The Crown was looking for 29 months. Not only did the judge find that time served wasn’t appropriate, he crafted a sentence where he could impose two years’ probation with conditions for him to have no contact with the woman he assaulted.

Blake has nearly 100 prior convictions, many similar to what he has just been convicted of. While under conditions not to see the victim, in May he was at his then-girlfriend’s home. After she told him to leave, he returned – breaking into her house, threatening and assaulting her. When police tried to arrest him, he fled – driving dangerously. For this offense, he has been prohibited from driving for five years.

Blake has nearly 14 months left to serve on his sentence.