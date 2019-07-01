Beginning on July 1st, due to safety and security, the St. John’s International Airport Authority will begin ticketing those who park in “No Parking” or “No Parking Except Under Permit” zones at the airport.

Vehicles may also be removed at the owner’s expense. This includes the lanes outside of the arrivals door.

“We focus on safety and security in everything we do and ticketing at the Airport will mitigate curbside congestion and overall safety concerns,” said Dan Pinsent, Manager, Security and Operational Response, St. John’s International Airport Authority.

The airport has several options for parking, including a cell phone waiting lot with free parking, and seven pre-pay machines so visitors can use the express lanes when leaving the short-term parking lots which charge $2.00 per half hour, once payment is made, visitors have 20 minutes to exit the parking lot. There is a long-term parking lot with a maximum daily rate of $16.00 and a weekly rate of $80.00.