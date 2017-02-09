Thursday night’s forecast – February 9, 2017

The quiet weather this evening will be short lived as yet another storm will affect the Province from tonight thru Friday with freezing rain, rain, ice pellets, snow, wind and a possible storm surge along the southern facing shorelines of Newfoundland. This storm is currently located east of New England, and has brought very heavy snowfall to the Northeastern United States today. Upwards of 30 cm has fallen in many areas!

Ahead of this weather maker, Environment Canada has issued Freezing Rain Warnings, Wind Warnings, Blizzard Warnings, Storm Surge Warnings, Blowing Snow Advisories and a Winter Storm Watch.

More information, and the most up to date alerts, can be found here: http://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=nl

Across the Island, I think the biggest issue with this weather maker will not be rain, snow or ice, but wind. Wind gusts of 100 to 120 km/h will be found along the South Coast, and southern facing shorelines late tonight into early Friday. Those gusts will work toward northern and eastern coastlines, and Labrador during the day Friday and into Friday night. The winds will calm down by Saturday morning, in the wake of our departing low.

Those strong winds will be from the south, and will generate some high waves and surf along the South Coast and Burin Peninsula late tonight into Friday morning. These strong winds and waves will lead to a storm surge, which could be up to 70 cm above the normal high tide Friday morning. Low lying areas, which are prone to coastal flooding, may see some flooding early Friday. If you have interests along the aforementioned areas, please keep an eye on them late tonight into early Friday.

Due to this storm being so strong, a surge of warm air will move across eastern Newfoundland tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures on the Avalon and Burin Peninsula may reach 10° early Friday morning. Central and western areas, along with South Coast, will not see the temperatures get quite that warm, but readings into the single numbers above freezing are a good bet Friday morning. This warm air coming in, however, will be responsible for some freezing rain and ice pellets tonight into Friday morning across eastern and central areas due to it moving in aloft first. Western Newfoundland, and the Great Northern Peninsula, will see mostly snow. Timing will be from late tonight through early Friday morning. Onshore squalls and flurries will takeover from there on the West Coast by Friday evening.

Snowfall amounts will be highest on the Northern Peninsula, with lesser amounts to the south and west. The highest rainfall amounts will be in the east, where a brief period of very heavy rain is possible Friday morning. Perhaps a risk of thundershowers as well? Central will see some snow, and ice pellets, but that’s pretty much it.

Labrador will see heavy amounts of snow in the southeast late tonight through Friday. Lesser amounts will be found in the north and west. High winds will create blizzard conditions across much of southeastern Labrador between later tonight and Friday afternoon. The snow, and wind, should begin calm down by evening… somewhat. This will lead to slowly improving weather by Saturday morning.

The rest of the weekend looks quiet across the Province, with the weather on MOnday following suite. The next area of low pressure to affect the Island will arrive on Tuesday, and has potentila to deliver quite a bit of snow, and possibly rain. To see more on this, check out your 5 day forecast in the Weather Centre!