Thursday night’s Forecast (2017.03.30)

SUMMARY

Two areas of low pressure will merge into one south of Newfoundland overnight. The subsequent low will rapidly intensify as it slowly drifts over the Grand Banks and out to sea between tonight and Saturday morning. The track of this low will bring copious amounts of precipitation to the Island in that time frame. Freezing rain, rain, heavy snow and high winds are on the menu between now and Saturday morning. The weather improves, for a short time, by Saturday afternoon.

Read below the image for the detailed forecast!

FORECAST – EASTERN NEWFOUNDLAND

Eastern areas include the Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula, Burin Peninslua and area around Clarenville/Eastport.

The forecast for eastern areas of the island is a tricky one tonight. The reason? Temperatures. Temperatures are going to be crucial in who sees what overnight. This evening, many areas are seeing snow and temperatures near the freezing mark. As we go into the overnight, warmer, slightly above freezing air is going to move in. This warmer air will change the snow over to rain. In some areas that warmer air will be at the surface and aloft. In other areas that warm air will stay slightly above the surface, leaving the surface below freezing. This is the freezing rain setup. Through the overnight some areas will go above freezing and see plain old rain, while other areas will sit just below and see significant amounts of freezing rain and ice accretion. Areas most likely to see significant ice accretion will be northern areas of the Avalon Peninsula and the Bonavista Peninsula. Areas that see significant ice accretion on trees and power lines will have the risk of losing power. This Metro is included in this risk. The rain will come down heavy at times overnight into Friday morning. With temperatures holding near freezing. Winds will also be in the 50-70 km/h range our of the northeast, with gusts nearing 100 km/h along the coast and higher elevations.

Friday will see the rain or freezing rain through the morning. Again it will be heavy at times. As we get into the afternoon, colder air will begin to move back in knocking temperatures back below freezing and changing the rain over to snow. This looks to happen between 12 PM and 3 PM. Snow will then become heavy at times Friday afternoon and night, before ending Saturday morning. Temperatures hover near freezing. Winds will be from the north at 50-70 with gusts near 105 km/h for coastal areas and higher elevations.

Rainfall amount: 20-50 mm on the Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas. 10-20 mm from around Eastport southwest on the Burin Peninsula.

Snowfall amount: 15-30 cm between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Except on the southern half of the Avalon, where less than 5 cm of snow is likely.

FORECAST – NORTHEAST CENTRAL, WESTERN, NORTHWEST NEWFOUNDLAND

Snow will continue heavy at times tonight with lows near freezing. Winds gust to 80 km/h from the northeast. Snow may mix with rain or freezing rain between Eastport to just the western edge of Terra Nova National Park.

Snow will continue heavy at times on Friday, with highs near freezing. If the snow mixes with rain, that will occur in the morning only and would be east of Gander. Winds gust to 80 km/h from the north.

Snowfall amount: 30-60 cm from New-Wes-Valley to the Baie Verte Peninsula and onto the eastern half of the Northern Peninsula by Saturday morning. This includes all areas along the TCH and goes as far south as Buchans. The West Coast and the Straits will see 15-30 cm of snow by Saturday morning.

FORECAST – SOUTH COAST / CONNAIGRE

Snow is likely overnight and will mix with, and change to rain at times. Temperatures hold near freezing. Winds gusting from the northeast to 80 km/h.

Snow and rain in the morning will transition back to snow and the snow will continue through Friday, ending Friday evening. Winds from the north, gusting to 80 km/h. Temperatures will be near freezing.

Snowfall amount: Total snowfall between today and Saturday morning will be in the 15-30 cm range.

Rainfall amount: 10-20 mm of rain may fall in the Bay d’Espoir area tonight.

FORECAST – LABRADOR

Snow in the southeast overnight, with up to 15 cm of accumulation between Norman Bay and Lodge Bay. Otherwise as we go north and west, expect some variance of cloud cover and clear sky. Lows in the southeast into the single numbers, but in the north and west, lows into the minus teens.

Friday will see cloudy skies in the southeast, while areas of northern and western Labrador will see a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures reach the minus single numbers for afternoon highs!

NEXT SYSTEM – LATE SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

The next storm looks to bring significant amounts of snow and wind to much of Newfoundland, particularly the eastern half of the Island, between Sunday evening and Tuesday of next week. At this time it’s far too early to discuss amounts, as much can change in the track and thus the overall outcome. Stay tuned for more updates on this!