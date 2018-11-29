Good Thursday morning, folks! The weather across our Island today will driven by an area of low pressure that is stalled south of Newfoundland.

This low is brining heavy snow and high winds to the Island this morning, and that will continue in many areas, especially in Central Newfoundland, through the day. Wind and Winter Storm Warnings are still in effect. The alerts will likely be scaled back by ECCC through the day for western, southern and eastern areas. Central will remain under Winter Storm conditions through today.

POSSIBLE STORM SURGE

Areas in orange are at risk of seeing a Storm Surge during today’s high tide. I’ve seen pictures and video from Placentia and Maddox Cove showing high water levels. If you have interests along the coast, please keep an eye on them. The storm surge threat will be over for southern areas with today’s high tide passing. However northern areas will likely see another round of high water tomorrow, as winds turn northerly later today and tonight. Those northerly winds will generate a higher than normal tide in Conception, Trinity and Bonavista Bays tonight and Friday, most likely. Winds relax on Saturday, which should allow the high water to exit the north facing bays.

THE WIND

This low helped to drive high winds, along with heavy rain and snow across Newfoundland last night and this morning. The low will will begin to drift eastward today, which will help to relax the winds for most areas by this afternoon. The wind last night were howling, particularly along the South Coast, where gusts exceeded 140 km/h!

PEAK WIND GUSTS LAST NIGHT

BURGEO: 141 km/h

PORT AUX BASQUES: 133 km/h

WRECKHOUSE: 120 km/h

GRATES COVE: 107 km/h

ST. LAWRENCE: 106 km/h

STEPHENVILLE AIRPORT: 104 km/h

CAPE RACE: 102 km/h

WIND SPEEDS FOR THE REST OF TODAY AND FRIDAY

Wind speeds for today will slowly decline as the low begins to slowly drift eastward, south of Newfoundland. The high will drop off first for eastern areas this morning, then western areas later this morning and this afternoon. However, once the low moves east of the Island later tonight, the wind speeds will pickup again for the eastern 2/3 of the Island on Friday. With gusts nearing 80 to 100 km/h for coastal regions. Wind speeds will finally drop off Friday night or Saturday morning as a high pressure centre builds in from the west.

TODAY’S WEATHER

The weather today will vary from place to place on the Island. Eastern, southern and northeastern areas (along the coast) will likely see rain, or a rain/wet snow mix. While rain can make travel difficult, this area will likely have the “best” travel conditions today. Once away from the coast in northeastern Newfoundland, into Central and back toward the West Coast it’ll snow for most of today, tonight and Friday. Travel will be difficult because of the snow, so I’d say if you don’t have to gout out, just stay home.

The rain/snow line may push back towards Gander and the Bay d’Espoir Highway this afternoon as some warmer air wraps around the north side of the low. For now, that’s something I’ll keep an eye on through the day.

Snowfall totals through much of Central and northeastern Newfoundland will exceed 30 cm by tomorrow morning. However the snow will be wet and heavy, so power outages in areas seeing it will likely continue through the time frame.

Temperatures run in the 0 to 3 range for most of the Island today.

Have a great day and check back this afternoon for another update on the forecast!

~Eddie