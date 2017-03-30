Thursday morning forecast update (3/30/2017)

Good morning, folks!

I’m just waking up and getting handle on the current situation and newest data. As it looks from my chair this morning, not much has changed in my forecast thinking from yesterday…

Snow will overspread this Island today. Most of it will be light to moderate, with some heavier pockets over central and southern Newfoundland.

The Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas, and possibly the Burin Peninsula, will see the snow change to freezing rain and rain this evening and it will stay rain or freezing rain through the night. The rain will change back to snow Friday morning or early afternoon. The snow will then persist into early Saturday. The biggest question in my mind right now is how quickly the changeover happens on Friday. The earlier the more snow we will see and the later the less. This will be a “wait and see type thing”.

Areas of northeastern, central, southern, western and northwest Newfoundland will see snow becoming heavy at times overnight. It will continue thru Friday, ending Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Winds for most areas pickup late tonight, but will be strongest on the Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas, where gusts approach 100+ km/h late tonight and through Friday. This WILL NOT be like the wind storm we had a couple of weeks ago.

Precipitation amounts by early Saturday are tricky… Areas of Newfoundland from the majority of the Northern Peninsula, central, interior, and northeastern Newfoundland (west of the Avalon/south of the Bonavista Pen) will see anywhere from 30-60 cm of snow (could change). There may be less near St. Anthony, closer to 15-30 cm. The same will be true for the West Coast and South Coast and the Burin Peninsula — snow in 15-30 cm area. On the Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas, expect 5-10 cm of snow today, followed by 10-20+ mm of rain and freezing rain tonight. The snow forecast tomorrow is tricky due to the changeover. I’m thinking amounts may be in the 10-20 cm range, rather than 20-40 cm range due to a later changeover than it looked yesterday… however this will have to be watched closely tomorrow. Once the change does happen, snow will come down heavily and travel conditions will be nasty due to the snow and wind.

Stay tuned for additional forecast updates through the day!

Eddie