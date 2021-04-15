The government is calling on all MHAs to put aside their partisan issues and work together for the good of the province in the new session of the legislature.

That was one of the messages as Lt. Gov. Judy Foote read the Speech from the Throne in the House of Assembly Thursday morning. It was the first Throne Speech in two years and the first of Premier Andrew Furey’s administration.

Just 12 pages long, the speech repeated many promises already made by the Liberals during and after the provincial election. It promises a review of the Elections Act to ensure voting is accessible. It also says Moya Greene will present the recommendations of the Premier’s Economic Recovery Team to address the province’s fiscal problems in “short order.”

“Using this foundational document and broad consultations, my government will, together with the people of this province, determine the right direction forward,” the speech says.

“My government will ensure the cure is not worse than the disease. It will strike the right balance in navigating the necessary transformative change for all the people in this province. My government will focus on responsible debt management while investing in our exciting growth industries.”