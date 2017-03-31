Three years, eight months, no remorse

One of two men who held up a downtown St. John’s convenience store in 2015 was sentenced today to three years and eight months in prison.

A co-accused is already serving a four and a half year prison term. After a rash of hold ups in November of 2015, police put several of the stores under surveillance.

Steven Clowe and Mitchell Smith were on probation, having just been released from prison when they decided to hold up Hamilton Avenue Convenience. They were masked and armed with large knives when they entered the store around 9 o’clock at night. For the clerk it was traumatizing.

As the duo exited the store they were met by police who were watching through binoculars.

Smith was arrested outside. Clowe made a brief get-away but was eventually knocked to the ground by a police dog. With enhanced credit for time served, Clowe – who has a 24 page criminal record – has one year, eight months left to serve. His pre-sentence report said he has a lack of insight into his crimes, and lacks any remorse.