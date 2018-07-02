A 27-year-old man has landed himself in trouble following an accident on Forbes Street Sunday night.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. A pickup truck was north bound on Forbes Street when it struck a park car, driving it up the street about 20 meters destroying it. The truck then went up onto and crossed the sidewalk hitting a second park car and driving into the front steps of a house.

The accident tore the gas tank on one of the vehicles open, spilling liters of gas over the street. Firefighters had to lay down foam to prevent a fire, while city workers were brought in to help clean up the spill. The driver of the truck has been issued a seven day driver suspension and his vehicle has been impounded. One witness said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and had passed another car. Forbes Street is a quiet residential neighborhood with no passing zones.