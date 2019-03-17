The accident occurred shortly after 2:00 Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Bay Bulls Road and the off-ramp from Pitts Memorial Drive. It appears one vehicle was t-boned when a vehicle went through a red light. One of the vehicles smashed into a sign post. Rescue personel had to use the jaws of life to free the occupants of one of the vehicles. The west bound lanes of Bay Bulls Road have been closed. The accident is impacting traffic in the area. The two people injured are reported to have injuries described as non life-threatening. A police investigation into the accident is ongoing.

