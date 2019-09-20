The communities of Silverdale, Nicky’s Nose Cove and Jackson’s Cove have been without water for nearly three weeks, and there’s still no sign of a quick solution.

Lori Robinson says the people of the communities are exhausted mentally and physically from having to travel to a neighbouring well and bring water home in buckets for baths and dishes.

She says the area’s infrastructure is too old, and attempts to repair the system have been unsuccessful. They’re hoping the provincial government steps up to come up with solution soon.