RNC Officers were kept busy at the Avalon Mall yesterday, responding to three thefts. The first happened at 11:30am, when a 42-year old woman was charged with Theft Under $5000. It was also determined that there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was held to appear in court this morning. Just 15 minutes later, a 36-year old woman was arrested and charged for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. She also had two outstanding warrants for her arrest and was held for court. The third theft happened just after 5:30pm when two 18-year old females were apprehended by loss prevention officers, then charged with Theft Under $5000. They were released to appear in court at a later date.

