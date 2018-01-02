Three snowmobilers were rescued after going through the ice near Lewisporte on Sunday.

The incident happened at Island Pond, off Route 340. The three snowmobilers went into the water about 150 feet from the shoreline, but they were able to walk out of the water. Two other people from a nearby cabin went into the water to assist them.

All five people are safe and were taken to hospital for treatment. The RCMP are cautioning snowmobilers to check ice thickness and avoid bodies of water that may not yet be frozen.