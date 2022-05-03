A late-evening collision at a busy east-end intersection sent three people to hospital Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Major’s Path shortly before 9:30 p.m. Two SUVs were involved in a t-bone collision, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Paramedics assessed the three occupants of the two vehicles, including a youth, taking all three to hospital with reported minor injuries. The collision tied up traffic in the area as personnel worked.