Three people are dead and a fourth has been sent to hospital after a head-on collision on Veterans Memorial Highway on Monday.

The RCMP say they were called to the collision shortly after noon. Three fatalities have been confirmed with one other person being taken to hospital for treatment. Veterans Memorial Highway has been blocked from Makison’s to Roach’s Line and traffic is being diverted.

A collision analyst and other RCMP officers are currently on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.