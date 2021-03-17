Three people have been charged with manslaughter and robbery in connection with the death of 20-year-old Brandon Leftault in Goulds in April of 2020.

The RNC say the arrests happened Tuesday. The recommended charges are as follows:

19 year old male – manslaughter, robbery

18 year old male – manslaughter, robbery, public mischief

18 year old male – manslaughter, robbery

The accused were released from custody on conditions, and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date. Investigators do not perceive a risk to public safety relative to this investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the RNC CID Major Case Management Team are asking that anybody with information which may assist contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.