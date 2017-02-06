The names are now known of three people charged with attempted murder in connection with an investigation in downtown St. John’s.

Rebecca Murphy, Mabel Stanley and Harold Noftall were arrested just before 1 p.m. Sunday in connection with last week’s incident in on Springdale Street. All three are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and public mischief.

Stanley is also charged with forcible confinement, while additional charges for Noftall included forcible confinement, uttering threats, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and failing to comply with conditions of a probation order.

Police said the victim of the shooting, a 21-year-old man, remains in hospital in serious condition. Police also say both the victim and the three accused all knew each other and the incident was not a random act.