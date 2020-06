Independent MHAs Paul Lane and Eddie Joyce say they’re not getting enough time in the House of Assembly to raise their constituents’ issues. Lane presented an amendment Tuesday for the House to set aside time on Wednesday mornings to debate broader issues about the health care system and the economy. But the Liberals, Tories and NDP accused the independents of trying to co-opt or hijack the House agenda and voted down the amendment. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.