In the early afternoon on Sunday, three people in Norman’s Cove were found to be suffering from the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning by a family member. Whitbourne RCMP, Smith’s Ambulance Service, and the Norman’s Cove/Long Cove Fire Department responded to the residence and took the three to hospital. All are expected to make full recoveries. Police are warning the public that using generators and other gas-operated equipment in enclosed spaces can be dangerous.