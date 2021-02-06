Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The source of the infection is under investigation. An update will be provided as more information becomes available. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.

As part of its ongoing investigation into the case and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking anyone who worked at or visited the following establishment on the specified dates and times listed below to call 811 to arrange testing. People can also arrange testing by completing the online self-assessment and referral tool available here. All those who get tested must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Bigs Restaurant in Mount Pearl, 2 Olympic Drive, from Thursday, January 21 to Thursday, February 4.

The restaurant has been notified and will be closing until all staff are tested. Public Health is thanking the restaurant for their cooperation. Restaurants and bars remain open during Alert Level 2. Public Health is reminding people to strictly adhere to the orders of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The second new confirmed case is a woman in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel. The individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province from Quebec for work purposes. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is ongoing. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is travel related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in British Columbia. The individual is also a close contact of a previous known case. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is complete.

The Department of Health and Community Services is providing an update on the one new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported Thursday, February 4. Thursday’s presumptive positive case was a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age and was a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador. Following retesting at the provincial Public Health and Microbiology Laboratory it was determined that this individual is not a case.

The investigation into the source of the infection for the cluster in the Eastern Health region is ongoing. There are six confirmed cases associated with the cluster.

There are 17 active cases. There have been no new recoveries since yesterday meaning 391 people have recovered from the virus. There is no one in hospital.

To date, 81,799 people have been tested.