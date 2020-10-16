Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19. All three cases are associated with the outbreak at the Canadian Natural Resources Horizon Oil Sands site in Alberta.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 60-69 years of age. This case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. This case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta.

The two new cases in Central Health are not related to a previous case and are not members of the same household. Both men have been self-isolating since arrival.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. This case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. He has been self-isolating since arrival.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

As a result of today’s new cases, the Department of Health and Community Services is asking people who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John’s on Saturday, October 10, 2020, to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province to 287. The province now has 12 active cases.