Deer Lake RCMP have confirmed three more fatalities on the provinces roadways after a vehicle collision near Howley Junction on the west coast this morning.

Deer Lake RCMP and Traffic Services West are currently on scene of a serious head-on motor vehicle collision on the TCH just west of Howley Junction involving two vehicles. Early this afternoon police confirmed three people are deceased while two others were brought to hospital with injuries. While the investigation continues, traffic may experience delays throughout the day. Police are unable to release any further details at this time, but an update will be released if necessary.

A number of fatalities have been reported on the Trans Canada Highway in less than three weeks. Change.org petitions have started circulating online calling on government to make changes to the provinces highways by improving infrastructure like guardrails, paving improvements and passing lanes. Todays crash brings the total number of fatalities in less than 3 weeks to at least 12 persons with many others hospitalized.