A 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit an embankment and rolled over in western Newfoundland early Monday morning.

RCMP say it happened at about 1:30 a.m. in Piccadilly on the Port au Port Peninsula. The 19-year-old male driver and 16-year-old female front passenger were both ejected from the car. A third occupant, a 21-year-old woman, was still strapped into her seat in the back of the vehicle when first responders arrived.

All three were transported to hospital by paramedics. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was later flown to hospital in St. John’s. The front passenger remains in hospital and the third individual was treated and released from hospital a short time later.

A RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.