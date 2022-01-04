An overnight fire has caused significant damage to three businesses in the east end of St. John’s.

At about 12:30 a.m. multiple calls to 911 prompted fire crews with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) to respond to the blaze at 405-411 Torbay Road. Three restaurants, Mama Soula’s, Peter’s Pizza, and Green Sleeves Uptown, were housed in the building. When crews arrived on the scene there was heavy smoke coming from the structure.

SJRFD Platoon Chief Dean Foley said it took some time to make entry into the businesses and find the fire, which was located in the centre and rear of the building. When firefighters were able to ventilate the building they discovered fire in several locations, surrounding them.

Crews knocked down most of the fire inside, but were forced to fight fire within the attic space from the outside as well, a task that was complicated by multiple roof layers. Several holes were cut in the roof to locate and extinguish hot spots.

The fire appears to have started in a kitchen area, however all three businesses sustained fire, smoke and water damage. An investigation into the exact cause of the blaze is ongoing.

Crews from Kent’s Pond, Central, and Kenmount Fire Stations responded to the fire, with support from West End Fire Station. It took close to two hours for the fire to be completely extinguished.

Personnel with the City of St. John’s also responded with salt to spread over a road and parking lot that had become slippery.