Two men and one woman are dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on the Trans-Canada Highway near Hodgewater Line.

At about 11 p.m., Whitbourne RCMP received the report of a vehicle on fire off the TCH. Officers attended the scene where a pickup truck and enclosed trailer were engulfed in flames underneath an overpass. Evidence gathered at the scene determined the truck was traveling eastbound on the TCH when it left the road. Firefighters battled the blaze and extinguished the fire. Three occupants, a 27-year-old woman and two men age 25 and 40 were found dead inside the truck.

A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services East attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.

The investigation is continuing.