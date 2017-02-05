Three charged with attempted murder after Springdale Street shooting

Three people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after last week’s shooting in St. John’s, the RNC announced Sunday.

Police were called Jan. 30 to a residence on Springdale Street after a report that a man had been shot. A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition at this time.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, police arrested one man and two women in connection with the incident.

A 42-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, forcible confinement and public mischief. An 18-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and public mischief. And a 55-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats, public mischief, and violating court orders.

Police say the victim and accused know each other and the incident was not a random act of violence. All three accused will appear in provincial court on Monday.