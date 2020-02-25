Two men and one woman have been charged with armed robbery in Pasadena.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jeremy Hann of Little Harbour, 23-year-old Cory Manuel and 36-year-old Michelle Major, both of Pasadena, were arrested in connection to a residential robbery in Pasadena.

Deer Lake RCMP received a report of a man found walking in the community with injuries on Thursday February 20th at 4:20 a.m.

Police discovered the man was assaulted and sustained multiple injuries from an attack inside a home.

Three people armed with a shotgun entered the house and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim and fled on foot. The man was taken for medical treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Hann, Manuel and Major are charged with robbery, robbery using a firearm, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats, disguise with intent, and use of a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Major was released on conditions with a future court date. Hann and Manuel currently remain in custody and will attend court tomorrow.

Over the weekend, police executed search warrants at the residences of the accused. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.

Police believe that this was a targeted incident. If you have any information about this crime, please contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173.