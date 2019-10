Two people have been arrested in connection with three armed robberies in the city of St. John’s yesterday.

The first incident occurred shortly after 9:00 am yesterday morning. A 24-year-old man was arrested for that robbery.

Last night, a 29-year-old man was arrested for a pair of armed robberies one around 7:00 pm, the other around around 11:30 pm. Both men are expected to appear in court today.