Rainbows crested through the clouds in St. John’s downtown core today. The weather didn’t stop thousands of people from marching in the St. John’s pride parade this afternoon…
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.