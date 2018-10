Newfoundlanders and Labradorians spent quite a bit of money, hoping to hit the big bucks last year.

Atlantic Lottery exceeded its target by $1.8 million, reporting $419.2 million for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Of those profits nearly $134 million was returned to Newfoundland and Labrador, almost $5 million less than forecasted.

Residents of this province outspent the rest of Atlantic Canada last year, spending $405 million.