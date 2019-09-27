A third man has pleaded guilty to identity theft charges. He was part of a four-man team working their way across Canada stealing money.

Toussaint Yenga-Yenga, 26, of Alberta pleaded guilty to identity theft charges Friday morning. Two other men have already received significant sentences for their part in the crime. The men had been travelling across Canada, falsifying identification cards to obtain bank cards, which were then used to purchased cell phones. Yenga-Yenga will be sentenced at a later date.

A fourth man, 23-year-old Gustave Ngandu Kalombo, is also expected to enter into a plea deal later this year.