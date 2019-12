A small business owner in St. John’s is expressing frustration after a recent break-in at her cup cake shop. Even worse, she feels insulted.

Lainie Anna says she arrived at Sugar Mama’s on Elizabeth Avenue to discover the glass in the front door smashed in and the locks broken. She says the thief cleaned out her cash register but the biggest insult was that they didn’t even grab a slice of cheesecake before taking off on foot, carrying a bag of cash.