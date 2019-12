It turns out the thief actually did take the cake.

Staff and owners of Sugar Mama’s arrived at their Elizabeth Avenue store this week to discover a break-in. They felt insulted that the thief took only cash, leaving their cheesecakes behind. But it turns out a cake was stolen.

The security video shows the culprit stopping by the display and taking a cake, stand and all. There have been no arrests in connection with the break-in.