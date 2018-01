Yesterday morning, a male wearing a mask and wielding a sledgehammer held up the Irving on the TCH in Clarenville. The suspect entered the store and demanded cash from the register. There were no injuries and the suspect, who is described as between 5’5″ and 5’9″ with a slim build, fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

