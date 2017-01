RCMP in Flower’s Cove are investigating a bizarre theft at a local pharmacy where the thief gained entry by cutting a hole through the back wall.

The Flower’s Cove Pharmachoice was hit Thursday night around 10 p.m. and the suspect got away with 5,800 pills of Oxycodone,¬†Hydromorphine and Demerol.

The RCMP are warning the public in that area to be cautious of prescription drug use and for anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.