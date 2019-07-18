Only days after the public outrage began, the fence on Signal Hill is coming down. Parks Canada has relented and, tonight, as Kelly-Anne Roberts reports, the view of St. John’s Harbour has been restored.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.