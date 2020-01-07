Eastern Newfoundland and Labrador got its first winter blast of the season. 40 centimeters of snow greeted folks on the Avalon, meaning a day full of shoveling for most.

It wasn’t just the grown ups cleaning up the driveways – here is 14 month old Rory helping his dad shovel in Clarenville after yesterdays snowfall.

