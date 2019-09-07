As of 3:30 PM NDT, Hurricane Dorian was located 225 km southwest of Halifax. The maximum sustained winds are 155 km/h with higher gusts. The pressure is 953 mb and the storm is headed northeast at 46 km/h. Dorian is forecast to make landfall near Halifax before sunset this evening.

Dorian will make landfall as a category 1 or category 2 hurricane this evening. High winds will be felt through much of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and PEI as the Dorian crosses the Province tonight, en route to the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Heavy rain has been falling through that region all day and wind are picking up now. High waves are also battering the coast. I expect to see reports of damage tomorrow, once the storm clears, and to hear reports of tens of thousands without power.

Dorian will track into the Gulf of St. Lawrence tonight and will track near the Strait of Belle Isle on Sunday, before heading off into the North Atlantic

With this track, high winds will be felt across southern and western Newfoundland, which is what you should expect if you’ve been following my forecasts for the last several days. The high winds will be found in those areas tonight and Sunday. Many areas of southern and western Newfoundland will see winds gusting over 100 km/h, with exposed areas seeing gusts over 120 km/h. Higher elevated areas may see gusts higher than that… and those areas along the immediate west coast may see gusts higher than that on Sunday. The coast of Central Newfoundland and the eastern side of the Northern Peninsula may also see high gusts (110+ km/h) on Sunday. Particularly in the afternoon.

Not much rain is expected in our region, but high winds will be found across much of the Island, in the 70 to 90 kmh range in addition to those areas highlighted earlier that will see higher winds. Due to leaves still being on the tress, I expect more tree damage than we’re used to seeing from winds like this. Localized power outages are likely, especially just inland from coastal regions on the West Coast.

Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Newfoundland and southern Labrador. Wind Warnings are also in effect. Find the alerts for you area by visiting the Environment Canada Warning Sitef.

Rain will fall across many areas tonight, and will will Central and east Sunday morning. Western areas and much of Labrador will see rain tonight through much of Sunday.

More details later this evening!

I’ll be doing a Facebook Live this evening, discussing Dorian. Find my page and check it for updates on when that will happening.