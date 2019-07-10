The CNLOPB has released details of a potentially fatal incident that occurred on an offshore oil rig, last month. In a report made public earlier today, a worker on board the FPSO Terra Nova was exposed to hydrogen sulfide and benzene. The hazardous materials were contained in what’s called a slop tank. According to the incident report, the worker was assessed for potential exposure to the harmful chemicals at the time and no treatment was necessary.

The incident was initially classified as a near miss or a leak of a hazardous substance, but following further investigation by suncor energy, it was reclassified to a more serious level, a “near miss” with the potential for fatality.