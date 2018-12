Premier Dwight Ball says Nalcor’s brand has been “tarnished” following the first phase of hearings at the Muskrat Falls inquiry. Ball and Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady have both been granted standing for the second and third phases of the inquiry. That means their lawyer will be able to ask questions of witnesses. But Ball says he has not yet been called as a witness himself and he has not had a pre-hearing interview with inquiry lawyers. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

-Advertisement-