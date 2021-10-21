Grand Falls-Windsor has reached a tentative deal with with its municipal workers to end a 14-week lockout. The deal came Thursday after marathon talks with CUPE. The union is recommending acceptance. A ratification vote is expected within days.

“This has been a difficult process for all involved, but we are satisfied that the changes to the agreement will serve our members, the town, and residents well,” said CUPE national representative Ed White. “After the agreement is ratified, we’ll work with the employer to see the ‘return to work’ agreement executed, as well as the resumption of public services provided by our members.”

CUPE NL President Sherry Hillier added: “The members of Local 1349 did an outstanding job supporting each other as they tried to end the lockout. They really are an amazing group of trade unionists and I was proud to join them on the line.”