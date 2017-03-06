Tensions boil over among lawyers at Barry Inquiry

Tensions boiled over among some lawyers at the Barry Inquiry on Monday. Jerome Kennedy, the lawyer for Cst. Joe Smyth, and Cletus Flaherty of the Don Dunphy Community Coalition have been at odds almost since the inquiry began.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.