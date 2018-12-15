There were some tense moments at an apartment building on Munden Drive in Mt. Pearl Saturday evening after residents called 911 reporting smoke in the building. Firefighters from several St. John’s fire stations responded to the two-story wooden structure to find smoke in the hallways. Firefighters were quickly able to determine the source of the smoke, a kitchen in one of the apartments on the second floor. Firefighters brought in a blower to clear the smoke. They were on the scene for over an hour.

