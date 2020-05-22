The province’s streak of no new cases of COVID-19 continued on Friday for a 15th day.

There are still four active cases in the province. Three people remain in hospital while one is in intensive care.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, is allowing tennis courts to reopen provided guidelines are followed. Pet grooming services can also reopen on Monday with proper protections.

Limited overnight camping will also be allowed when the province reaches Alert Level 3. But campers have to stay in self-contained units, such as RVs, with access to water. Camping in tents will not be permitted.