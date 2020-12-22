SHARE

Police have laid charges against 10 correctional officer for the death of Jonathan Henoche at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in 2019.

The recommended criminal charges are as follows:

  • 51-year-old man – manslaughter and failure to provide necessaries of life
  • 35-year-old man – manslaughter
  • 30-year-old man – manslaughter
  • 44-year-old man – criminal negligence causing death
  • 41-year-old man – criminal negligence causing death
  • 38-year-old woman – criminal negligence causing death
  • 36-year-old woman – criminal negligence causing death
  • 34-year-old man – criminal negligence causing death
  • 28-year-old man – criminal negligence causing death
  • 28-year-old man – criminal negligence causing death

The accused correctional officers were released from custody on conditions, and will appear in Provincial Court on Feb. 11, 2021.

