The annual Tely 10 Mile Road Race scheduled for Sunday, July 24th, has been postponed due to heat warnings.

‘Due to the heat warning for the next several days in St. John’s and vicinity, the 2022 Tely 10 Mile Road Race organizers have decided to postpone the race, scheduled for Sunday, July 24.

Our top priority is the health and safety of all Tely 10 participants, volunteers, and supporters. We have made this last-minute decision as these unprecedented weather conditions pose a significant potential risk for life-threatening heat-related injuries.

We ask participants who have not yet picked up their race kit to do so today (July 23) from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the RE/MAX Centre, 135 Mayor Ave, St. John’s.

More information will be available in the coming days. After consulting with race partners and support organizations, we will communicate the new date.’